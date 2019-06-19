× Less rain means more heat the next few days

Summer temps will be coming back after a soggy start to the week the past couple of days. Less rain chances will allow heat to continue to build. Temperatures on Wednesday will be around 90-92 during the afternoon.

The region remains in an active pattern of storm systems rolling through one after the other. The difference is these will have less impact on the area than they did Monday and Tuesday.

That being said there will still be a chance of isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday as those systems move through. Any storms that do develop will have the chance to produce strong wind gusts. Coverage will be spotty though.

More of the same for Thursday afternoon with 90-92 and even a little hotter farther inland.

As the ground continues to dry from recent rains we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 90s over the weekend.