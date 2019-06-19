Drew Brees is nominated for two ESPYS and fan voting is now open

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is proudly being represented four times in the 2019 ESPYS.

ESPN announced the nominees for The 2019 ESPYS, presented by Capital One today and fan voting has begun.

Nominees representing Louisiana include:

Best Game: LSU vs. Texas A&M: Aggies win seven-overtime 74-72 thriller in highest scoring game in FBS history (11/25/18)

Best MMA Fighter: Lafayette, Louisiana native Daniel Cormier

Best NFL Player: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre

Fans can vote for nominees at ESPYS.com until the start of The 2019 ESPYS.

The full list of nominations can be found here.

The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 P.M..

The ESPYS are hosted at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.