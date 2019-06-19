15-year-old Amite High football player dies in locker room after practice

AMITE, LA – Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has died at Amite High School.

School officials say Terrance Allen was in the locker room laughing and joking with his teammates, when he fell to the ground.

An ambulance was called around 9 P.M. and upon arrival, they began administering CPR to Allen, who was unresponsive.

Allen was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Amite Police Chief said Allen was at the school for a football practice.

The practice was later in the day due to the heat.

This investigation is on going.

