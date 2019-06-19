Air conditioning theft will get you hot under the collar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Just in time for the heat of summer, a pair of thieves is accused of stealing someone's air conditioner, and we're not talking about a window unit. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crime happened at about 6:30 in the morning on Sunday, Jun 16, at a home in the 6000 block of Marigny Street. A surveillance camera recorded some of the incident, and police posted the video on their YouTube page.

The video shows a red pickup truck pulling out of the backyard of the home. The truck has an air conditioning unit in the bed. Two men are seen getting into the truck. At one point, they're seen working to make sure the gate on the property's fence is closed before leaving the scene.

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest the suspects, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.