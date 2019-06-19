× Achoo! Large wave of Saharan Dust continues to roll across the Atlantic

A large wave of Saharan Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa continues to trek across the Atlantic!

This is a fairly normal phenomena that typically occurs most frequently between May-July. As the “dust outbreak” continues to move from east to west across the Atlantic, look for a slight uptick in allergies & minor haze to return to the sky this weekend.

Want the positive news? The dry, dusty air actually helps limit moisture in the atmosphere. The lack of moisture helps to hinder the development of tropical storms and hurricanes from forming!