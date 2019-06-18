× U.S. Border & Customs Protection celebrate “Take Your Kids to Work Day”

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Border and Customs Protection celebrated their annual “Take Your Kids to Work Day.”

Over 60 children were able to learn how to inspect inbound cargo, practice defensive tactics, and watch a special canine demonstration.

FBI, Homeland Security Investigation, and the Office of Field Operations teamed up for some of these demonstrations.

Some other activities included cyber security awareness and virtual training from HSI.

Organizers say they hope this will encourage kids to consider future careers in law enforcement that they might not have known existed.

“We’re hoping that one day they would follow in our footsteps and become an officer or an agricultural specialist or an agent and just kind of show them what we do for our day to day work,” says CBP officer, Erin Lassus.

Children also learned from agricultural specialists on which fruits and vegetables are not allowed in the country after traveling abroad.

The U.S. Customs Service plans on celebrating their 230th anniversary in July.

They share a fun fact about how Customs was the only source of income for the government in funding the Louisiana Purchase.

