TSA updates list of items prohibited on airplanes

NEW ORLEANS - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) gave WGNO a look at the prohibited items that have been stopped at the boarding checkpoints.

With summer travel in high gear, MSY expects to see an increase in passengers traveling to and from New Orleans over the coming months.

TSA agents are reminding the public to plan ahead before heading to the airport, in order to make travel through MSY as seamless as possible.

Thousands of prohibited items are stopped by TSA officers across the state of Louisiana every year.

Some of the crazy things people try to bring on airplanes include knives, brass knuckles, guns, stun guns, gun powder, hazardous materials such as household chemicals that are corrosive, flammable or explosive, sports equipment and martial arts tools

Passengers unfortunately continue to bring firearms to TSA’s federal checkpoints, with 59 guns stopped by TSA officers at MSY last year.

While making travel less stressful, these travel tips could potentially help you avoid civil penalties that can reach more than $13,000, which you face for bringing a firearm to a federal checkpoint.

Also remember to sign up for the TSA Precheck program. The program is now at more than 200 airports including New Orleans.

Additionally, passengers are reminded that the 3-1-1 rule still applies to carry-on bags. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less per container; must be in a 1-quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag; 1 bag is permitted per passenger; and the plastic bag must be taken out of your suitcase and placed into a screening bin.

Medications, baby formula/food and breast milk are allowed in reasonable quantities exceeding 3.4 ounces, and they don’t have to be in the zip-top bag, but they must be declared for inspection at the checkpoint before you send your bag into the x-ray tunnel.

If in doubt, put your liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes in your checked baggage.

Be prepared. Each time a TSA officer has to open a carry-on bag due to prohibited items, it slows down the screening process for you and everyone behind you.