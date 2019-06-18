22-year-old arrested for three murders in Metairie

On Tuesday night, Sheriff Lopinto announced the arrest of 22-year-old Sean Barrette.

The JPSO believes Barrette is responsible for the deaths of three people in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting occurred on June 17 at around 11:12 P.M. near the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry.

The victim, 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo, was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The second incident occurred on June 18 around 4:19 P.M. near the intersection of West Metairie and North Starrett.

Two victims, 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Robeau, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were pronounced dead on scene.

As the second scene was being processed, investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and vehicle using in part a phone recovered from the first scene.

Police began surveillance on a residence linked to the vehicle in the 300 block of Trefny before clearing the scene at West Metairie and North Upland.

During the surveillance, Barrette arrived at the residence in the suspect vehicle.

A SWAT team was activated and used to take Barrette into custody without incident.

For the June 17 incident, Barette is being charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice, and for the June 18 incident, two counts of first degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.