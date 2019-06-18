× Monday night shooting in Metairie leaves one man dead

METAIRIE, LA – A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night, in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 11:15 P.M. at the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry Ave.

Multiple neighbors called headquarters about hearing gun shots in the area.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports when arriving on the scene, they found the victim conscious.

The unidentified 26-year-old male had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to University Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Right now, no word on a motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.