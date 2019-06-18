Police searching for 2 missing boys in Livingston Parish

WALKER, LA – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two boys who are thought to have wandered away from home yesterday.

Twelve-year-old Jacob Garsee and 10-year-old Riley Garsee were last seen around 6 p.m. on June 17 outside their home off Glascock Lane in Walker, according to the LPSO.

“The family contacted us late last night for assistance,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “The boys were outside of their home helping to do yard work. It’s believed they wandered off. The home is near a wooded area. LPSO deputies – and our first responder partners – have been and continue to actively search the area. We do not suspect foul play at this hour.”

Jacob Garsee is about 5’2” tall with brown hair and blue eyes, he weighs approximately 155 pounds, and he has a scar on his right eyebrow close to his nose. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Riley Garsee has light blonde hair, blue eyes, he is about 4’9” tall, weighs approximately 80 to 90 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

