NOPD: Man shot in leg during struggle with armed robber in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS – A man was shot in the leg while struggling with an armed robber in Gentilly last night.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Elysian Fields and Mirabeau Avenues just after 10:30 p.m. on June 17, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A 22-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when an armed man opened the passenger door and pointed a gun at him.

The driver grabbed for the robber’s gun, and the two began struggling for control of the weapon.

The gun fired at least one round, and the driver was shot in the left thigh, according to the NOPD.

The armed robber fled the scene, and the victim went to the hospital for treatment.

No further information on the condition of the victim or the identity of the suspect has been released.

