National Mac n’ Cheese Day Celebration, July 14 at the Civic Theatre

NEW ORLEANS – In preparation for the third annual NOLA Mac n’ Cheese Fest, the Civic Theatre will be hosting the National Mac n’ Cheese Day Celebration!

The party will be on Sunday, July 14 at the Civic Theatre, from noon to 4 P.M.

The event will feature:

  • Mac n’ Cheese tastings
  • Drag queen bingo, with special performances
  • A fun “Game Alley” presented by the Special Olympics of Louisiana
  • On-site raffles featuring fun prizes
  • Bloody Mary’s, beer and mimosas included with admission
  • Full cash bar & more

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $30.

Tickets will be $40 at the door.

Each event ticket includes include four drink tickets (applicable to Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas, and Domestic Beer), four mac n’ cheese tasting tickets, one raffle entry and one bingo card.

The event is hosted by the NOLA Mac n’ Cheese Festival, which will be taking place in October, at Louis Armstrong Park.

