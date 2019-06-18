Martin Wine Cellar presents ‘Women in Wine’ tasting event

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are on sale now for the “Women in Wine: German and Austrian Tasting” at Martin Wine Cellar.

The event is being held at the Baronne St. location on June 21, from 6:30 – 8 P.M.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste OVER 25 WINES from nine incredible, female, German and Austrian producers from the Terry Theise Estate Collection.

Meet the wonderful women behind these wineries, sip on great wines, and dine on deliciously paired bites from the Martin Wine Cellar deli and catering department.

Meet the Winemaking Women of:

Darting – Heike & Emma Darting

Georg Breuer – Theresa Breuer

Jakob Schneider – Laura Schneider

Piedmont – Sitta Piedmont

Schlossgut Diel – Caroline Diel

Selbach Oster – Hannah Selbach

Gobelsburg – Barbara Koller

Heidi Schrock – Heidi Schrock

Nikolaihof – Anna Lun