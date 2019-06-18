Martin Wine Cellar and NOLA Brewing team up for Beer Dinner series

METAIRIE, LA – Martin Wine Cellar and NOLA Brewing are shaking things up with a Beer Dinner Series.

Guests will sample some of NOLA’s best draft beers wile eating a chef prepared meal.

The four-course NOLA Brewing Beer Dinner will feature special guest Ryan Veuthey, from the brewery!

The event will be held on June 26, from 6 – 8 P.M. at the Elmeer Ave. location.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

The menu will feature:

1st course

Grilled Shrimp with mixed greens, satsumas, goat cheese, candies pecans, mint, cilantro, chimichuri, shaved pickled radish, red onion

“Tangerine Wheat” Wheat Ale with Tangerine

2nd course

Seared Redfish with sweet potato and andouille hash and IPA infused creole lemon butter sauce

“It’s Just Paperwork, Man” Imperial IPA with Sabro & Meridian Hops

3rd course

Cast Iron Coffee Spice NY Strip, with wild Mushrooms, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, and Oyster Stout infused Worcestershire Sauce

“Oh No! We Shuck Again” Bourbon Barrel-Aged Oyster Stout

4th course

Cheesecake Martini with sour cherry jubilee, graham cracker and almond brittle, chantilly cream and infused dark cherries

“Piety” Oak-Aged Cherry Sour