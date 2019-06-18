× Mamma Mia! the musical is headed to Rivertown Theaters this July

KENNER, LA – Tickets are on sale now, and you have eight opportunities to catch Mamma Mia! at Rivertown Theaters.

Entertainment Weekly referred to it as, “Perhaps the single most ecstatic musical to open on Broadway since A Chorus Line. Mamma Mia! leaves you uplifted, enraptured and feeling like a number one!”

Get out your ‘70s duds and get into the musical magic of Mamma Mia!

The musical features two dozen hits from the ’70s pop sensation ABBA.

It’s the most wonderfully entertaining summer escape that audiences have raved about since it first opened in London and then on Broadway, in 2001.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father.

This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Show Schedule:

July 11, 12 & 13 at 7:30 P.M.

July 14 at 2:00 P.M.

July 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 P.M.

July 21 at 2:00 P.M.

Tickets can be purchased here and are $44.00 for adults, $41.90 for seniors, and $39.80 for students.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St.

Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.