Heavy rain again Tuesday

Posted 8:04 AM, June 18, 2019, by

Heavy rain will continue Tuesday

The same system that produced strong thunderstorms on Monday will continue moving across the region today. More rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning will be possible.

These storms are capable of dropping 1-2″ of rain in a short amount of time so watch for standing water or localized street flooding. Expect low visibility when driving in these storms.

While severe weather is not likely, storms have already produced two tornado warnings through Tuesday morning due to rotation being indicated on radar. No severe weather has been reported but staying inside is a good idea as these storms are moving through.

Rain chances begin to go down later this afternoon and this evening. Less rain Wednesday means temperatures will be back in the low 90s. Another round of storms will be possible Thursday.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.