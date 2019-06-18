× Heavy rain again Tuesday

The same system that produced strong thunderstorms on Monday will continue moving across the region today. More rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning will be possible.

These storms are capable of dropping 1-2″ of rain in a short amount of time so watch for standing water or localized street flooding. Expect low visibility when driving in these storms.

While severe weather is not likely, storms have already produced two tornado warnings through Tuesday morning due to rotation being indicated on radar. No severe weather has been reported but staying inside is a good idea as these storms are moving through.

Rain chances begin to go down later this afternoon and this evening. Less rain Wednesday means temperatures will be back in the low 90s. Another round of storms will be possible Thursday.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.