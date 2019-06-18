Double homicide on West Metairie

METAIRIE, LA – Two people are dead after a double shooting on West Metairie.

Police received a call of shots fired shortly before 5 P.M. on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of W. Metairie Avenue and N. Starrett Street.

Initial reports show two victims, both male, were found dead inside of a vehicle.

This is the second shooting on West Metairie in less than 24 hours.

Sheriff Lopinto called this situation “very rare,” and explained that his detectives are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

29.986967 -90.225548