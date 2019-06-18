Double homicide on West Metairie

Posted 6:09 PM, June 18, 2019, by

METAIRIE, LA – Two people are dead after a double shooting on West Metairie.

Police received a call of shots fired shortly before 5 P.M. on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of W. Metairie Avenue and N. Starrett Street.

Initial reports show two victims, both male, were found dead inside of a vehicle.

This is the second shooting on West Metairie in less than 24 hours.

Sheriff Lopinto called this situation “very rare,” and explained that his detectives are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 29.986967 by -90.225548.

West Metairie Avenue and North Starrett Street

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.