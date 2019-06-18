Carla’s Kitchen: Seither’s Seafood

Seither's Seafood

"Seither’s Seafood uses fresh, local quality ingredients in all of its chef inspired creations.  From local farmer produce to crawfish, crabs, fish and shrimp harvested from local waters.  Everything is fresh and local at Seither’s Seafood." - seithersseafood.com

  • Address
    • 279 Hickory Avenue
    • Harahan, LA 70123
  • Phone
    • (504) 738-1116
  • Menu
  • Hours
    • Tuesday - Thursday: 11am - 8pm
    • Friday: 11am - 9pm
    • Saturday: 5pm - 9pm
    • Sunday & Monday: Closed

Click here and here for more information about Seither's Seafood.

