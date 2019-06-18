Carla’s Kitchen: Seither’s Seafood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seither's Seafood

"Seither’s Seafood uses fresh, local quality ingredients in all of its chef inspired creations. From local farmer produce to crawfish, crabs, fish and shrimp harvested from local waters. Everything is fresh and local at Seither’s Seafood." - seithersseafood.com

Address 279 Hickory Avenue Harahan, LA 70123

Phone (504) 738-1116

Menu

Hours Tuesday - Thursday: 11am - 8pm Friday: 11am - 9pm Saturday: 5pm - 9pm Sunday & Monday: Closed



