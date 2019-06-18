Carla’s Kitchen: Seither’s Seafood

"Seither’s Seafood uses fresh, local quality ingredients in all of its chef inspired creations. From local farmer produce to crawfish, crabs, fish and shrimp harvested from local waters. Everything is fresh and local at Seither’s Seafood." - seithersseafood.com
- Address
- 279 Hickory Avenue
- Harahan, LA 70123
- Phone
- (504) 738-1116
- Menu
- Hours
- Tuesday - Thursday: 11am - 8pm
- Friday: 11am - 9pm
- Saturday: 5pm - 9pm
- Sunday & Monday: Closed
Click here and here for more information about Seither's Seafood.