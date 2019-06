Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a tradition that started in 1949.

It's the Carousel Bar at the Hotel Monteleone.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says it's the only bar in New Orleans where you don't have to drink to get a buzz.

A little tipsy.

A lot dizzy.

That's because this bar really is a carousel.

It spins around once every fifteen minutes.

That means if you sit and sip for an entire day, 24 hours, you go round and round almost one hundred times.