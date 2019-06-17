Woman Accused of Trying to Kill Couple with Cigarettes Laced with Rat Poison

Posted 5:03 PM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, June 17, 2019

**Embargo: Scranton-Wilkes Barre, PA** Troopers say Tina Young, 37, of Montandon, put ground pieces of rat poison in cigarettes she rolled for two people she cared for.

Click here for updates on this story

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa (WNEP) — State police have arrested a woman in Northumberland County for trying to kill two people with cigarettes laced with rat poison.

Troopers say Tina Young, 37, of Montandon, put ground pieces of rat poison in cigarettes she rolled for two people she cared for.

Young told investigators she did it in an attempt to kill the man and woman because they had fired her.

She’s also accused of stealing and forging a check for $2500 from the couple.

Young is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.