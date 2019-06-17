Veterinarian Bob Hancock, South Paws owner and founder, dies after kidney surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE -- Dr. Bob Hancock was a leader in Louisiana for cutting-edge pet treatments. Now, the people who loved him so for all the work he did to heal their pets are stunned by Hancock's death.

Hancock underwent surgery late last week to have a kidney removed after doctors discovered a tumor. His wife kept people updated on his progress on Facebook. Friday evening, she revealed that the schedule two hour surgery became a nine hour surgery. Jen Hancock said that doctors discovered that the tumor had taken over the left side of his belly and had adhered to at least one vital artery as well as a portion of his intestines.

Hancock's clinic announced his death Sunday morning. He was 43-years-old.

Hancock was the founder and owner of South Paws Veterinary Surgical Specialists. The clinic is one of the few in the country with a hyperbaric chamber to help animals with their post-op recoveries. Hancock was also on a short list of veterinarians capable of handling animal hip replacements as well as ACL repairs.

As much as he loved helping animals, he loved his wife and kids more. And his new swimming pool that entertained all of them. Rare was the conversation with Dr. Bob that didn't include at least one of those topics.

The South Paws Veterinary Surgical Specialists clinic is hosting a memorial blood drive for Dr. Bob. It's Thursday, June 20, at noon at the clinic, 2631 North Causeway Blvd. in Mandeville. Funeral arrangements are pending.

