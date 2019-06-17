× Three more years: Pelicans extend Gentry through 2020-2021 season

The Pelicans have enough confidence in head coach Alvin Gentry to extend him for another season.

The club announced Monday night that it has picked up the option year of Gentry’s contract, keeping him under contract with New Orleans through the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans are Gentry’s 5th stop as head coach. His record is 145 wins, 183 losses in four seasons.

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin has a long relationship with Gentry. They worked together in Phoenix.

“The relationship we have built over our many years together will enable us to challenge, empower, and further one another and our franchise,” said Griffin of Gentry.

Gentry coached the Pelicans to the Western Conference semifinals in 2017-2018.

New Orleans swept Portland in the first round.