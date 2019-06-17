× Sweet! Strawberry Abita beer now available all year!

NEW ORLEANS– Sweet news! Abita Brewing Company announced today that one of their fan favorites, Strawberry Lager will be available year-round!

In a statement from Abita, they said after 15 years of requests from dedicated Strawberry Lager drinkers across the country, the beer will be available in all markets carrying Abita Brewing Company products.

Approximately 120,000 pounds will be harvested annually to meet the demand of serving this lager year-round.

“We created Strawberry Lager 15 years ago for a local strawberry festival and it took off immediately, becoming one of our most sought-after seasonal brews,” says David Blossman, President & CEO of Abita Brewing Co. “It was the first strawberry beer produced in the state. Fans have made it clear that they want it year-round, and we now have the capacity to make it year-round.”

The only beer brewed with Louisiana strawberries, the crisp lager is made with Pilsner and Wheat malts and Vanguard hops, resulting in a light gold lager with a subtle haze and strawberry flavor and aroma.

Similar to wine with grape harvest, the team at Abita has worked closely with its farmers to ensure enough berries are harvested to last throughout the year, allowing the craft brewery to deliver the fresh taste of strawberries to consumers all year long.

“We harvest the strawberries at the end of the crop year at the point when they are the sweetest, which enables the beer to have such a distinct flavor,” says Abita Brewmaster, Mark Wilson. “We will use about 120,000 pounds of strawberries to be able to deliver Strawberry year-round.”

For more information about Abita Brewing Company, click HERE.