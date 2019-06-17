× Sunday night crash in Hammond kills 15-year-old and leaves two juveniles in critical condition

HAMMOND, LA – Around 9:30 P.M. on Sunday night, troopers with the LSP began investigating a fatal crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash happened on I-55 near US 51 (S. Morrison Blvd.) and claimed the life of 15-year-old Solomon Short, of Ponchatoula.

Upon initial investigation, Troopers determined the crash occurred as 38-year-old Viola Oliver II, of Ponchatoula, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on I-55 in the left lane.

As Oliver was attempting to exit to US 51, she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned approximately 4-5 times, before coming to final rest upside down on the Interstate 55 West Service Rd.

Three unrestrained juvenile occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Solomon Short was transported to North Oaks Hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival.

The two additional juvenile occupants also sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital of Baton Rouge, where they remain in critical condition.

Following the crash, Oliver was extricated by the Ponchatoula Fire Department and was then transported to North Oaks hospital by Acadian Ambulance in critical condition.

Troopers suspect impairment may have contributed to this crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Oliver was ticketed for for careless operation and two counts of no child restraint (under 13 years old not properly restrained).