Sucré Boutique announces closing

Posted 9:49 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, June 17, 2019
Sucre edit spring

NEW ORLEANS – After 13 years, Sucré Sweet Boutique is closing its doors.

The stores’ creative director sent out the email Monday morning.

Sucré has cited financial trouble as their reason for closing.

In a statement, the company said, “Over the past year, our Executive team has operated in a responsible manner and has attempted to bring the company to financial profitability. It is with profound sadness that we must notify you that we are closing effective Monday, June 17, 2019.”

Sucré specialized in macarons, chocolates, gelatos, cakes, and entremets.

All three locations, Magazine, Conti, and Veterans, are now closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.