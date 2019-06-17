× Sucré Boutique announces closing

NEW ORLEANS – After 13 years, Sucré Sweet Boutique is closing its doors.

The stores’ creative director sent out the email Monday morning.

Sucré has cited financial trouble as their reason for closing.

In a statement, the company said, “Over the past year, our Executive team has operated in a responsible manner and has attempted to bring the company to financial profitability. It is with profound sadness that we must notify you that we are closing effective Monday, June 17, 2019.”

Sucré specialized in macarons, chocolates, gelatos, cakes, and entremets.

All three locations, Magazine, Conti, and Veterans, are now closed.