Shooting reported during Toronto Raptors’ NBA celebration parade

A shooting was reported Monday at or near the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship celebration, Toronto Police said.

The department said on Twitter that there were “reports of a woman shot.”

Police and emergency responders are on the scene. It’s not clear whether anyone has been injured, police said.

Toronto Police spokesperson David Hopkinson told CNN it’s not clear if the shooting was actually at the parade or close to it. Images on social media showed people running from the area.

On Thursday, the Raptors became the first team outside the United US to win an NBA championship.