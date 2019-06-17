× Police suspect driver was impaired when he struck and killed three pedestrians

HARVEY, LA – Troopers with the LSP began investigating a multi-vehicle, fatal crash in Jefferson Parish.

The crash happened Sunday, shortly after 10:30 P.M. on the upper level of US Hwy 90B at MacArthur Ave.

As a result of the accident, 49-year-old Claude Williams Jr., 49-year-old William Leinart, and 66-year-old Ivan Chopin were killed.

Forty-year-old Todd Williams was arrested for the deaths of the pedestrians.

The initial investigation revealed that Claude Williams was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon eastbound on US Hwy 90B when he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

The crash left his vehicle disabled in the roadway.

Leinart and Chopin were in the roadway, assisting Williams with the disabled vehicle.

Shortly after that initial crash, Todd Williams was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 90B in a 2015 Chevrolet Impala.

For reasons still under investigation, the Impala struck the disabled Yukon and the pedestrians, ultimately pushing them over the side of the elevated expressway.

Todd Williams also hit two other vehicles as a result of the crash.

Claude Williams, Leinart, and Chopin were all pronounced dead on scene by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Todd Williams, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

He was not wearing a seat belt, and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Williams was arrested and will be charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, no seat belt, and switched license plate.

This crash remains under investigation.