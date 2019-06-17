× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Beau

Beau is an adult, beagle/labrador retriever mix. He is a snuggly little dude that’s up for anything. Couch surfing? He’s ready! Walkies? Oh boy! Nap time? Yes please!! He’s the perfect dog to take on the go since he is always up for anything. Beau came from a place with lots of other dogs, so he gets along with them. He also doesn’t pay much attention to cats. He does prefer the company of older children and adults – because he is a civilized and sophisticated man. Once he gets some affection from you, he’ll be your best buddy forever.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Beau.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.