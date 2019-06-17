× Parents reunited with toddler found wandering in New London

Click here for updates on this story

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) — Police in New London are investigating after a toddler was found wandering in the city on Monday morning.

They said the child, who is around 2-and-a-half, was found in the area of Montauk and Willetts avenues by a passing driver.

Police said the driver wasn’t able to find anyone in the immediate area, so they called police.

A robocall was sent out about the missing toddler, neighbors told Channel 3.

The Dept. of Children and Families was also contacted.

Police canvassed the area and were able to locate the child’s home on Crescent Street.

According to police, the toddler was able to let himself out of the home, via a secured door, without his parents knowing.

Police said “it was apparent that the parents had been proactive in their attempts to prevent the child from getting out of the house.”

The parents were reunited with their child at the hospital.

“Tremendous credit and kudos to the motorist who involved herself and ensured the safety and well-being of the toddler. NLPD salutes you,” police said in a press release.