NOPD Officer and Suspect both injured in early morning gunfight

NEW ORLEANS- An NOPD Officer has been taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He is in stable condition.

The Officer was injured in a shootout with at least one suspect in the 4900 Block of Prytania St. around 6 a.m.

A suspect was also shot in the incident and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Another suspect is still at large.

According to investigators, the gunfire started when NOPD Officers were responding to an armed robbery call.