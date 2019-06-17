NOPD investigates murder on I-10 near Orleans Avenue

NEW ORLEANS- Interstate 10 eastbound was shut down for several hours this morning so that NOPD Detectives could investigate the City’s latest murder.

Officers were called to investigate a person that had been shot inside a car on the eastbound I-10 near the Orleans Avenue exit around 2 a.m.

That’s where police say they found the body of a man inside  of a car. He had been shot multiple times.

The interstate was closed until almost 6 a.m. as detectives investigated the scene.

They have no suspects or motive at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

