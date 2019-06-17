× NOPD: 1 shot, 2 pistol whipped during violent armed robbery in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS – One man ended up with a bullet wound in his leg and two women were struck in the head with a gun after a violent armed robbery in the St. Roch neighborhood.

A 27-year-old man was walking across a parking lot with a 34-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman in the 1100 block of St. Roch Avenue just after 2 a.m. on June 17 when an armed man approached them.

The armed man demanded the group hand over their property, at which point the 27-year-old man hit the armed robber over the head with a bottle, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The armed robber then shot the man in the leg and pistol whipped the 34-year-old woman in the head.

He then grabbed the 34-year-old woman’s bag, at which point a 37-year-old woman who had been watching the scene unfold from across the street attempted to intervene.

The armed robber struck that woman in the head with his gun and grabbed her purse, according to the NOPD.

The 28-year-old woman managed to escape and call the police, while the armed robber fled the scene.

The NOPD has not released any information on the status of the man who was shot or the two women who were pistol whipped.

29.992126 -90.054106