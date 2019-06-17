NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Craft Beer Cellar offers 300 beer choices

NEW ORLEANS--The craft beer scene has really been brewing up over the last few years.  With that here at WGNO we are offering a cool "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card for you all to try some great craft beers.

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Craft Beer Cellar to see what they've got in the fridge.  Its the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience."

If you'd like to buy the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card, click HERE.

The cost is only $49, and with the beer card you will get two flights of beer which is equivalent to 400 ounces at ten different locations.  It would be a great gift for Dad this Father's Day.

At Craft Beer Cellar they'll be offering a four pack in which you get to choose the local beers.  Their beers are sold in singles, so this gives you the opportunity to mix and match.

Craft Beer Cellar is located on Magzine Street in the Garden District.  For more information about Craft Beer Cellar, click HERE.   

 

