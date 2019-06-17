Money raised from fan photos taken with Stormy Daniels will go to abortion clinic

NEW ORLEANS-- Porn star Stormy Daniels was in New Orleans at Big Daddy's and Lost Love Lounge on Sunday night. She was hosting a party to benefit the New Orleans abortion fund.
She called the event, "The Stormy Daniels Swamp Trash Block Party." There was a crawfish boil and a silent auction. People in attendance could get their picture with Stormy Daniels in exchange for a donation to the New Orleans abortion fund.
"I'm fighting for women's rights and I want to make sure women have access to safe abortions and safe sexual healthcare. I'm from Louisiana, so what better place to come back and cause some trouble," Daniels said.
29.951066 -90.071532