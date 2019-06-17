Money raised from fan photos taken with Stormy Daniels will go to abortion clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Porn star Stormy Daniels was in New Orleans at Big Daddy's and Lost Love Lounge on Sunday night. She was hosting a party to benefit the New Orleans abortion fund.

She called the event, "The Stormy Daniels Swamp Trash Block Party." There was a crawfish boil and a silent auction. People in attendance could get their picture with Stormy Daniels in exchange for a donation to the New Orleans abortion fund.

"I'm fighting for women's rights and I want to make sure women have access to safe abortions and safe sexual healthcare. I'm from Louisiana, so what better place to come back and cause some trouble," Daniels said.