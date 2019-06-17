× Lieutenant at Angola State Prison arrested

ANGOLA, LA – A corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested after a crackdown by the Department of Corrections.

LSP detained 27-year-old Christopher Allen, of Woodville, Mississippi, for smuggling cellphones and money to inmates inside the prison.

When questioned by corrections investigators, Allen admitted to the crimes.

Investigators discovered Allen had seized a contraband cellphone from an inmate earlier this week, and then gave it to another inmate.

West Feliciana Parish Deputies booked Allen with one count of malfeasance in office.

Allen had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2009.

He held the rank of Lieutenant, and resigned during the investigation.