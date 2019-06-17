× Kate Hudson, Zac Efron & Craig Robinson filming fantasy flick in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS– Superstars Kate Hudson, Zac Efron and Craig Robinson are all slate to begin filming a fantasy flick in New Orleans starting in late-June.

According to deadline.com, the movie will be a fantasy feature that “charts the story of a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum in New Orleans.”

This new movies is said to be set on the New Orleans streets and inspired by adventure movies of the 1980’s and 1990’s.

This isn’t the first time these stars have shot movies in Hollywood South. Hudson starred in “Deepwater Horizon,” which was filmed in Louisiana. Zac Efron starred in “The Paperboy” and “The Lucky One,” also filmed in New Orleans. Craig Robinson starred in “Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” which was filmed in NOLA.

The movie will be directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.