Independence Day celebrations start next week

Posted 3:10 PM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, June 17, 2019

New Orleans area fireworks. Photo by Rick Erbach

We are just three weeks out from the 243rd Independence Day.

We’ve put together a list of the spots where you can catch 4th of July firework displays!

Check back as we will be adding more as they are scheduled!

06/29/2019 – Light Up the Lake: An Independence Day Celebration

06/29/2019 – Abita Springs Independence Day Celebration

06/29/2019 – Slidell Heritage Festival

07/03/2019 – St. Charles Parish Independence Day Celebration

07/03/2019 – Pearl River 4th of July Celebration

07/03/2019 – St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration

07/03/2019 – Happy 3rd of July event

07/03/2019 – Uncle Sam Jam

07/03/2019 – Sparks in the Park

07/04/2019 – ESSENCE Festival® Presented By Coca-Cola®

07/04/2019 – Go 4th on the River

07/04/2019 – New Orleans Baby Cakes vs. San Antonio Missions

07/04/2019 – Stranger Things Binge New Orleans Watch Party & July 4th Fireworks

07/04/2019 – Let Freedom Ring Festival

07/04/2019 – Mande Extravaganza 4th July Parade

07/04/2019 – Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

07/04/2019 – 4th Fest at Crescent Park

