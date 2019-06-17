Help catch a shrub dump suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of dumping some yard waste onto someone else's property. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on May 30 at about 7:15 in the evening in the 5700 block of Edinburgh Street near Xavier University. Security camera footage shows a white pickup truck pull up to the side of the street. The pickup bed is full of what appears to be tree branches.

The man is seen exiting the truck and emptying the yard waste at the edge of the property. According to police, the man may have been wearing a black and blue uniform of some sort. Once he's caught, he'll be booked with an illegal dumping charge.

If you can help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.