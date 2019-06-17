Former NBA player Anthony Grundy arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Former NBA player Anthony Grundy has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky.

The 40-year-old turned himself in to Louisville Metro police on Friday, CNN affiliate WAVE reported.

Grundy told police he knew he hit something while driving on the highway the night of June 7 but didn’t stop, WAVE reported. A woman who was trying to cross the road died after being struck, WAVE said. Her name was not immediately available.

Grundy was charged not having a license or insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid, WAVE reported.

CNN affiliate WTVD reported that Grundy appeared in court Saturday and pleaded not guilty.

This isn’t the first time Grundy has had a run in with the law. He has had numerous DWI arrests in North Carolina, WTVD reported.

Grundy was a standout point guard for North Carolina State University and went on to play briefly for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2005-2006 season. He spent most of his career playing basketball overseas.