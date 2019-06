× Flash Flood Risk today into tomorrow

Heads up! Localized flash flooding threat across Southeast Louisiana & South Mississippi this evening, tonight, into tomorrow morning.

Latest forecast models are showcasing 1-2 inches of rainfall likely, with localized hot spots of 3-4+ inches possible. Be aware of potential street flooding!

The good news? We get a chance to dry out by Tuesday afternoon, with only spotty showers expected by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday!