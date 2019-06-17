Gloria Vanderbilt died Monday morning, according to her son, CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The fashion designer and socialite was 95.
Vanderbilt died at home with friends and family at her side.
“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms,” Cooper said in a statement. “She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern.”
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt speaks during a store appearance for her new book "It Seemed Important At The Time" October 13, 2004 at Barnes and Noble bookstore in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)(Getty Images / Stephen Chernin / Stringer)
Fashion icon and artist Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt speaks during a store appearance for her new book "It Seemed Important At The Time" October 13, 2004 at Barnes and Noble bookstore in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)(Getty Images / Stephen Chernin / Stringer)
Gloria Vanderbilt died Monday morning, according to her son, CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The fashion designer and socialite was 95.
Vanderbilt died at home with friends and family at her side.
“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms,” Cooper said in a statement. “She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern.”