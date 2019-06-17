× Body found in Red Rock Canyon, could be missing hiker

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching for 52-year-old Jeffrey Khalistan near the Willow Springs Trail inside the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

Khalistan was last seen on June 10 and his car was located at the trailhead.

Las Vegas police say a body was found Friday at Red Rock Canyon.

The search for the missing hiker has been called off but police have not confirmed the identity of the body at this time.

The Clark County coroner will release the name and cause of death after relatives have been notified.