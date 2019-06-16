Volunteers help clean up Bayou St. John from green salvinia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYOU ST. JOHN- You may have noticed that Bayou St. John recently looked like it had some yucky green stuff on the water and all over the banks. Well, one group this weekend wanted to make a difference and do something about it. Deutsches Haus generously offered to host a cleanup event and dispatched volunteers to locations all along the bayou that needed the most attention. Organizers say even though it was hot, hard work does pay off at the end.

"If this invasive plant were to get out of hand and go unchecked then it would cover the surface of the water it would block the sunlight deplete the oxygen and all the animals and plants would die," Sara Howard says.

Luckily the volunteers and the team from Bayou Paddlesports came in just in time to clean up and now Bayou St. John looks a lot better than it was before so people can enjoy the bayou.