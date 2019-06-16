NEW ORLEANS- Do your kids love texting with emojis, or have they ever wanted to show someone how they were feeling and couldn't find an emoji to express it? Well, this weekend, Verizon offered an Emoji design lab for kids. Participants go to use the Vectr design program to create their very own emoji! Some were cute, some were funny, and some a little wacky; but everyone who came out had a wonderful time and left with new emojis and expressions to try for themselves.
Verizon holds Emoji Design Lab for kids in New Orleans
