Louisiana Bicycle Festival held in Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS- Each year since 2000, on the day before Father's Day, the Louisiana Bicycle Festival in Abita Springs is held and it celebrated pedal power and creative spirit. The fest featured a swap meet, vintage and art bikes, a short parade, and a ride through Abita Springs. The festival was free to the public and hundreds turned out to celebrate traveling and exercise with no gas involved.
