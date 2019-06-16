Louisiana Bicycle Festival held in Abita Springs

Posted 2:46 PM, June 16, 2019

ABITA SPRINGS- Each year since 2000, on the day before Father's Day, the Louisiana Bicycle Festival in Abita Springs is held and it celebrated pedal power and creative spirit.  The fest featured a swap meet, vintage and art bikes, a short parade, and a ride through Abita Springs.  The festival was free to the public and hundreds turned out to celebrate traveling and exercise with no gas involved.

