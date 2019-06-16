Harbor Fest held in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE- On Saturday, the fourth annual Harbor Fest was held that benefited St. Michael Special School. One of the owners of the Harbor Bar and Grill, Gary Saucier, wanted to start an event in memory of his granddaughter Avery to benefit students with developmental and intellectual disabilities. With help from employees, friends and family, Harbor Fest was born.

"Well, this is our fourth year doing it," Jason Saucier says. "My daughter Avery passed away a few years ago and we been very lucky in life and we decided its nice to give back and this is why we do it."

Great food, music, auctions, and even a hamburger eating contest highlighted the festival.