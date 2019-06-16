× Cakes Make it Three in a Row

Albuquerquem,NM – Deven Marrero delivered his first multi home run game of the season and New Orleans defeated Albuquerque 4-1 in the series opener.

Monte’ Harrison led off the game with a single and stole second base advancing to third on a throwing error. Lewis Brinson drove him home with a RBI single. The Isotopes answered with a run in the fourth inning on Pat Valaika RBI double.

Wilkin Castillo led off the fifth inning with a double and scored on a Isan Diaz base hit. The single for Diaz extended his hit streak to sixteen games.

Dustin Beggs pitched into the seventh inning working six and a third innings allowed one run on six hits in his fifth win of the season.

Marrero added a solo home run in the sixth and the ninth. Kyle Keller pitched the ninth to earn his fifth save of the season. The Baby Cakes have won three in a row and improve to 38-31 on the season and trail first place San Antonio by five games. New Orleans has won nine in a row at Isotopes Park dating back to 2016 season.

GAME NOTES- Isan Diaz extended his hitting streak to 16 games, longest streak of the season for the Baby Cakes and longest active streak in PCL. The ‘Cakes picked up their seventh save of the month, leads the league. New Orleans added infielder Yangervis Solarte from Class A Jupiter and assigned catcher Rodrigo Vigil to Class AA Jacksonville. The ‘Cakes are in a stretch of 30 of 39 games on the road.

UPCOMING – The ‘Cakes and Isotopes meet in second game of series on Sunday at 7:05pm.

Article courtesy of New Orleans Baby Cakes Media Relations.