Davis heads west, Pels get boatload in return

Anthony Davis goes to his desired destination and the Pelicans get a lot in return.

ESPN reported Saturday that the Pelicans traded Davis to the Lakers for guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, forward Brandon Ingram, and three first round picks.

Those picks include the fourth overall pick in next week’s NBA draft.

Ball and Ingram are both 21 years old. Hart is 24.

The Pelicans now have the first and fourth picks in the first round, and the 39th and 57th picks overall in the second round.

The trade for Davis is not unlike the one the Lakers proposed before the trade deadline in February, with one big caveat.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin can now completely retool his roster with a host of young veterans and draft picks, all 24 or younger.