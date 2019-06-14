× “Splash Day” event highlights community partnership and announces free swim lessons

MARRERO, La. — A new opportunity for kids is making a splash at the Johnny Jacobs Pool on the West Bank.

On Friday, the YMCA of Greater New Orleans announced their partnership with the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department and the Jefferson Community Foundation.

Together, these three organizations are offering up free swimming lessons and community access to the pool located at 5851 5th Avenue in Marrero.

Organizers share statistics showing that Louisiana has the 2nd highest rate of drownings in the nation.

They are hoping this new opportunity to engage with the community helps to change that statistic.

Rachel Jones, the Association Aquatics Director of the YMCA, says, “We are dedicated to educating children about saving themselves if they are ever in trouble in the water, as well as basic swimming skills to allow them to safely enjoy their time in our numerous Louisiana waterways.”

The swim lessons are not just free for children, but adults as well.

They hope to serve over 600 people this summer at the Johnny Jacobs Pool location.