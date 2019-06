Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday & Happy Flag Day! Humidity creeping back into the area this afternoon...and the pleasant feel that we've had the last few days is diminishing. This weekend, rain chances will also pop back into the picture!

Saturday, expect a few scattered downpours off/on through the day...but I'm not expecting a washout. For Father's Day Sunday, a few spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening with high temps in the upper 80s to the low 90s.